2,000 rupee currency notes should be phased out, BJP MP demands1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 01:48 PM IST
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that RBI stopped printing the 2,000 rupee currency notes 3 years back
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that RBI stopped printing the 2,000 rupee currency notes 3 years back
A demand to gradually phase out ₹2,000 currency notes was made in the Rajya Sabha today. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that citizens holding such banknotes should be given two years to deposit it.