2021 was all about high risk, high return

Another interesting beyond-the-Sensex story is that of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The stock price as of 31 December 2020, was at ₹288 (adjusted for the stock split). From that point, it rose to a peak of ₹1,176 as of 18 October. This meant a return of 308%. The stock is currently priced at ₹832. A bulk of this fall happened before the government announced on 28 October that IRCTC would have to share the convenience fee it earns from passengers who book railway tickets on its website with the Indian Railways. A section of the market perhaps knew about the upcoming government decision and sold out before the decision was announced. Nonetheless, investors who entered this stock early made good money.