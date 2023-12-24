comScore

2023 in charts: Economy shows resilience—but not without challenges

Pragya Srivastava , Payal Bhattacharya 1 min read 24 Dec 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Despite risks, India's economy is likely to remain a bright spot, while global growth slowdown is also less pronounced than was expected. (AFP)
Despite risks, India's economy is likely to remain a bright spot, while global growth slowdown is also less pronounced than was expected. (AFP)

Summary

  • While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement

The year 2023 was mixed for the Indian economy, with gross domestic product having expanded quicker than expected but the effects of a below-normal monsoon keeping inflation fears intact.

While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement.

This year, personal income tax contributed to the government’s coffers as much as corporate tax.

On one hand, a sharp rise in tomato and onion prices foiled plans to contain inflation; on the other, sticky food prices kept the central bank on its toes.

Despite the risks, the Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot, while global growth slowdown is also less pronounced than previously expected.

Moreover, India’s G20 efforts were one of several things that went well on a global stage, helping New Delhi improve its position on soft power after a slide in 2021.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App