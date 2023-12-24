Economy
2023 in charts: Economy shows resilience—but not without challenges
Summary
- While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement
The year 2023 was mixed for the Indian economy, with gross domestic product having expanded quicker than expected but the effects of a below-normal monsoon keeping inflation fears intact.
