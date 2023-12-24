Hello User
2023 in charts: Economy shows resilience—but not without challenges

2023 in charts: Economy shows resilience—but not without challenges

Pragya Srivastava , Payal Bhattacharya

  • While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement

Despite risks, India's economy is likely to remain a bright spot, while global growth slowdown is also less pronounced than was expected. (AFP)

The year 2023 was mixed for the Indian economy, with gross domestic product having expanded quicker than expected but the effects of a below-normal monsoon keeping inflation fears intact.

The year 2023 was mixed for the Indian economy, with gross domestic product having expanded quicker than expected but the effects of a below-normal monsoon keeping inflation fears intact.

While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement.

While the government lent support to the economy through capital expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investments, remains low despite some improvement.

This year, personal income tax contributed to the government’s coffers as much as corporate tax.

On one hand, a sharp rise in tomato and onion prices foiled plans to contain inflation; on the other, sticky food prices kept the central bank on its toes.

Despite the risks, the Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot, while global growth slowdown is also less pronounced than previously expected.

Moreover, India’s G20 efforts were one of several things that went well on a global stage, helping New Delhi improve its position on soft power after a slide in 2021.

