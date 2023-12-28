2023 Was a Wash. 2024 Could Be Historic
Karl Rove , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Dec 2023, 10:23 PM IST
SummaryTaylor and Travis will get hitched, and the election will be a chaotic, nasty mess.
Time to review my 2023 predictions—20 correct and 12 wrong for a 62.5% success rate, down from 74.2% last year. I blame four bad Oscar and Grammy picks.
