2023 Was a Wash. 2024 Could Be Historic

Let’s gaze into the 2024 crystal ball. The Ukraine war remains stalemated, though F-16s shift the balance some. Europe increases its defense budgets and Ukraine aid. Congress approves Ukraine and Israel aid and passes border legislation. Border crossings are lower at year’s end. The Israel-Hamas war continues well into 2024, with the Israel Defense Forces occupying much of Gaza and no Palestinian government there. An investigation excoriates Benjamin Netanyahu for failures in the Oct. 7 attack; he’s out as prime minister. Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit more ships, so the U.S. robustly diminishes their capacity for damage, but not before the attacks have a significant effect on world trade. Iranian surrogates keep attacking U.S. forces in the region but are hit back hard. Hezbollah in Lebanon largely restrains itself. China ratchets up pressure on the Philippines and other South China Sea nations but doesn’t invade Taiwan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}