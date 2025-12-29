After a bruising 2025, can India’s rupee find its footing next year?

After hitting a fresh record low of 91.07 against the dollar on 18 December, the rupee ended at 89.65 on 19 December after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened through dollar sales in the local market. It had forcefully intervened on 17 December as well, leading to an intraday gain of 1% in the currency and has been intervening since then to protect the rupee from a further fall. The central bank’s move comes after the rupee tested a series of record lows in recent weeks.