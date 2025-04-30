2.2 lakh music fans, ₹641 crore boost: How Coldplay’s Ahmedabad event gave huge fillip to India’s concert economy

Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad, which drew over 2,22,000 fans, had an economic impact of ₹641 crore, highlighting the emerging concert industry in India.

A report released by EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow states that “Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ concert generated an estimated economic impact of ₹641 crore across multiple industries”.

This includes ₹392 crore generated in the local economy of Ahmedabad through spending on accommodation, restaurants, local transportation and shopping.

The financial impact spanned across various sectors such as tourism, hospitality, transport, logistics, and retail. Furthermore, these events foster opportunities for local creators and professionals, promote sustainable practices, and drive inclusivity and diversity, the report mentioned.

Rising concert culture in India In 2024, there were 70 to 80 concert days in India with audiences exceeding 10,000, highlighting a significant presence for large-scale concerts in the country. This could be attributed to rising disposable incomes, adopting digital technology, and an audience looking for world-class experiences.

Individual contribution The report was based on a survey conducted by BookMyShow among 2,821 attendees of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert. According to the survey, for every ₹100 spent on a ticket, attendees contributed an additional ₹585 to services sectors such as hospitality, travel, local shopping, and dining.

In terms of accommodation, nearly 47 per cent of respondents travelled from outside Ahmedabad, spending an average of ₹12,401.

Nearly 23 per cent spent more than ₹15,000, highlighting the surging hotel prices driven by rising demand.

On average, the respondents spent ₹18,912 on flight tickets, while they spent ₹10,466 and ₹8,071 on cabs and personal cars.

Coldplay India tour Coldplay's India tour began on January 18 in Mumbai. The band also performed there on January 19 and January 21. The band had two consecutive shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.