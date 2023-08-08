28% GST on full face value of bets to yield more tax revenue: finance minister1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Some online gaming companies and horse race clubs are disputing the 28% levy before various legal fora
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha in response to a question that it is anticipated that the levy of 28% GST on full face value of bets, as recommended by the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in increase of revenue from current levels.