28% GST on online gaming: Rajeev Chandrasekhar says will go back to GST Council to review1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Monday said that his ministry will go back to the GST Council and ask for reconsideration of the decision to impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers.
