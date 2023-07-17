More than 125 companies from India’s online gaming industry warned the government that the sector could face a massive loss of investments and jobs following a decision by the Goods and Services Tax Council to increase tax rates sharply as reported by Bloomberg.India’s online skill gaming industry has an enterprise value of $20 billion, after having raised over $1.5 billion between January 2021 and June 2022, according to the letter. The industry claims to employ around 100,000 people with revenues of $2.5 billion, forecast to double by 2025.