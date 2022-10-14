2nd phase of single window approval system in Dec1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:15 PM IST
- The second phase of single window approval system to help existing businesses in getting faster clearances will start from December
The commerce and industry ministry will introduce a single-window system for granting all approvals to existing businesses, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Anurag Jain said on Friday, in a step aimed at further improving the ease of doing business.