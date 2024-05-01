3 key reasons why RBI will not cut rates this year: Elara Capital
Firming commodity prices, rising US dollar, and geopolitical tensions may delay RBI rate cuts. Elara Capital expects no rate cut until Q4FY25 due to global factors and sticky food inflation in India.
A confluence of factors, including the firming up of commodity prices globally, rising US dollar and bond yields, geopolitical tensions, sticky food inflation and a healthy growth outlook of India will likely delay the rate cut moves of the Reserve Bank of India.
