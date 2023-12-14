Economy
₹3 trillion power distribution scheme may get extension
Summary
- The government seeks to connect more households, especially in rural areas, to the electricity grid
NEW DELHI : The government may extend a scheme aimed at strengthening India’s power distribution infrastructure beyond its intended five-year duration as it seeks to connect more households, especially in rural areas, to the electricity grid.
