As climate shocks become more frequent and severe, most small businesses remain dangerously unprepared—and Indian enterprises are among the most exposed.
Only a third of global SMEs are disaster-ready; Indian firms among most exposed
SummaryOnly 35% of global SMEs have disaster continuity plans, a new CDRI survey shows. Limited finance, insurance gaps and climate exposure leave Indian SMEs particularly vulnerable to shocks.
