The union government on Wednesday said over 40 firms including Daikin, Panasonic, Syska and Havells, with committed investment of ₹4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the white goods sector.

Applications for the scheme were invited from 15 June to 15 September and a total of 52 companies filed their application with committed investment of ₹5,858 crore under the PLI scheme.

The scheme will be implemented over a seven-year period from 2021-22 to 2028-29 and has an outlay of ₹6,238 crore, which was approved by the Cabinet.

"After evaluation of all the applications, 42 applicants with committed investment of ₹4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The selected applicants include 26 for Air Conditioner manufacturing with committed investments of ₹3,898 crore and 16 for LED Lights manufacturing with committed investments of ₹716 crore.

Six applicants proposing FDI from countries sharing land border with India have been advised to submit their applications for approval.

Further, four applicants have been referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination.

The government said the approved investments of ₹4,614 crore are likely to generate net incremental production of around ₹81,254 crore and direct employment for about 44,000 people.

"The investments in Air Conditioners will lead to manufacturing components across the complete value chain including components which are not manufactured in India with sufficient quantity," it said.

