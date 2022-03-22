NIRA, a fintech offering small ticket loans to India’s mass market, has released a report ‘Impact of Covid-19 on Working Indians, 2022’ that presents useful insights on the effects of the pandemic on millions of working-class employees who power the Indian economy. With most of them earning modest salaries that make it difficult for them to deal with contingencies, the report seeks to understand how a significant upheaval like Covid-19 impacted their finances.

This report explores the findings from a survey conducted with 2,000 salaried working Indians around their Covid experience.

The key findings of the report are summarized below.

1. Professional Impact

45% faced job loss or loss of pay - Nearly half of working Indians faced disruption to their work and incurred reduction to their income

50% did not have work from home option - Since many blue and grey collar jobs cannot be performed at home, 50% of working Indians had to work at their regular workplace exposing them to higher risk of Covid.

2. Financial Impact

64% saw rise in financial stress - Working Indians with modest incomes have less ability to withstand financial stress. With the pandemic impacting salaries as well as increasing medical expenses, two-thirds of respondents faced increased financial stress.

65% did not have medical insurance - While this is not very surprising, it highlighted the vulnerability of working Indians to shocks from medical expenses.

37% availed credit for medical expenses - In fact, nearly 2 in 5 respondents required credit to meet unexpected medical costs due to COVID.

3. Way Forward

42% revised household budgets - 2 in 5 respondents revised their financial habits to be better prepared for future shocks.

64% have higher incomes now - A majority have seen their income increase vs. the start of the pandemic, suggesting the economy is recovering well.

62% are positive about the future - The majority of working Indians have brushed off the COVID impact and are positive about future prospects.

Rohit Sen, CEO and co-founder at NIRA said “The Covid pandemic was very challenging for working India. Nearly half of those surveyed suffered from income loss, which along with medical costs, resulted in higher financial stress. The often-precarious nature of their finances, and the lack of liquidity, leaves working Indians vulnerable to unforeseen or emergency expenses. They need credit to manage these additional costs, and even though they form a majority of this country, there are very few fair options for them when it comes to credit. At NIRA, we strive to provide a credit offering that is quick, fair and trustworthy and helps tackles these stresses among our nation’s workforce."

NIRA is a Bangalore based consumer finance business which, starting with credit, is building financial services for India’s mass market. They offer loans to borrowers starting at incomes as low as ₹10,000 per month. NIRA operates pan-India and now has customers in more than 5,000 towns and cities.

