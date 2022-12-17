“48th GST Council meeting did not complete agenda. It is heartening to see that the GST Council taking up ambiguous issues and clarifying the same to prevent future disputes and litigation. In the meeting as well it took up issues on rate and classification. Critical item such as GST Tribunal could not be taken up due to paucity of time. Non-setting up of GST Tribunal is hurting the tax payers esp exporters who's refund is stuck due to negative order by tax authorities.Increasing the threshold for taking criminal action against a defaulting tax payers except cases of Fake invoices is a welcome move," said Saket Patwari Executive Director, Indirect Tax ,Nexdigm.

