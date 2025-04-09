50 countries including India plan to lower duties in response to Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, claims US Trade Rep

India and several other countries plan to lower tariffs on the United States after Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, US trade representative Jamieson Greer claimed.

While speaking at the Senate Finance Committee, Greer defended the national emergency on trade and mentioned that India's average tariff is nearly 39 per cent whereas the tariff on agriculture goods by the United States stood at 5 per cent.

“Our average tariff on agricultural goods is 5 per cent, but India’s average tariff is 39 per cent. You understand the trend here. Our trade deficit, driven by these non-reciprocal conditions, is a manifestation of the loss of the nation's ability to manufacture, to grow, and to build. The President recognises the urgency of the moment,” Greer said.

Along with India, he named countries such as Argentina, Vietnam and Israel that have shown interest in lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers as Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on trading partners. He claimed that almost 50 countries have shown willingness to discuss the latest tariff policy.

"Companies have announced $4 trillion into investments in the United States. Nearly 50 countries have approached me personally to discuss the President's new policy and explore how to achieve reciprocity. And they've spoken with many members of the administration," Greer said.

The recent measures by nearly 50 countries, including India, come after Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on trading partners on April 2. Trump proposed at least a 10 per cent duty on nearly all goods entering the United States and a comprehensive tariff policy for most countries to correct the ‘trade imbalance.’

One-sided tariff responsible for trade deficit According to Greer, the steep rise in the US trade deficit and decline of the manufacturing sector was due to “one-sided tariffs, trade barriers, and economic policies adopted by foreign partners”.

He further claimed that such practices by trading partners have severely impacted American workers. From 1994 onwards, the country lost five million manufacturing jobs and 90,000 factories.