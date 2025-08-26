50% US tariffs on India kick in from Wednesday, exporters brace for strong impact: ‘Customers have already stopped…’

Indian exporters are preparing for impact after the US Department of Homeland Security in a notification confirmed that the Donald Trump administration is imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian-origin goods from August 27, in a bid to ramp up trade pressure on New Delhi.

With DHS' confirmation, India has become among the highest-tariffed countries in the world along with Brazil, facing 50 per cent export duties on all its goods.

“To effectuate the President’s Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025… which imposed a specified rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India, the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined that appropriate action is needed to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) as set out in the Annex to this notice,” the DHS notification said.

The additional US tariffs on India were first announced by President Donald Trump as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

According to the Homeland Security, new duties will apply to goods entering the US for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption from 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday or 9:31 a.m. IST.

US justifies Trump tariffs on India White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and US Secretary of State Scott Bessentt have accused India of buying Russian oil and indirectly helping Moscow fund the war in Ukraine, saying that it must stop.

Bessentt has also accused India of profiteering from its steeply increased purchase of Russian oil since the West put sanctions on crude exports from Moscow. He said that India's Russian oil purchase now accounts for 42 per cent of New Delhi's total oil imports, up from under 1 per cent before the war, labelling the shift as ‘unacceptable’.

Stock markets slump, exporters seek aid The Indian stock market witnessed a strong across-segment selloff in intraday trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling nearly 800 points and Nifty dropping below 24,750, amid concerns over Trump tariffs.

Exporter groups estimate hikes could affect nearly 55 per cent of India's $87 billion in merchandise exports to the US, while benefiting competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and China, according to a Reuters report.

"The US customers have already stopped new orders. With these additional tariffs, the exports could come down by 20-30% from September onward," said Pankaj Chadha, president, Engineering Exports Promotion Council.

Also Read | Trump tariffs: Surat diamond traders face existential crisis

The diamond industry of India has already taken a massive hit, with exports falling to a two-decade low amid weak Chinese demand, and is now facing a double-blow of the Trump tariffs.