The 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) Council is scheduled for today and will discuss on a range of topics such as online gaming, and the GST Appellate Tribunal among others.

The Council has been instrumental in deciding key issues related to the GST such as tax rates, exemptions, thresholds, and administrative procedures. The GST Council takes decisions through a consensus-based approach, that is, every decision of the GST Council is taken by a majority of not less than three-fourths of the weighted votes of the members present and voting with a weightage of one-third of the total votes cast to the Centre and a weightage of two-thirds of the total votes cast to the States.

On the 50th GST meeting here is the list of items that may become cheaper:

1. F&B inside cinema halls: The food and beverages, sold inside cinema halls, might become cheaper. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), an industry lobby group representing cinema hall owners has proposed to reduce the taxes on certain categories of food and beverages (F&B) sold inside cinema halls from the existing 18% to 5%. Notably, popcorn, cold drinks, and other related food items are significant sources of revenue for cinema owners as they contribute 30-32% of annual earnings. They are the only revenue source cinemas do not have to share with producers or distributors, unlike the earnings from say ticket sales. Currently, movie tickets below ₹100 are taxed at 12%, while those above the threshold attract an 18% GST.

2. Medicines: Another key thing that might see a tax cut is -medicine. The fitment committee has recommended that medicines that cost ₹36 lakh, should be exempted from GST as patients usually raise money through crowdfunding. Therefore, the fitment committee has recommended lowering the GST rates on unfried snack pellets to 5% from 18% and suggested that exemption from the 12% Integrated GST (IGST) when cancer medicine (dinutuximab/qarziba) is imported by individuals for personal use.

3. Satellite service launch may also become cheaper as the committee has recommended tax exemption on it.

GST Council 50th meeting: Things that may become dearer

1. Online gaming, casinos, and horse racing may become dearer: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led committee has proposed to increase the taxation of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. The committee has a broad agreement that a 28% GST should be levied on all three supplies. However, Goa has suggested that an 18% tax should be levied only on platform fees and contributions to the prize pool should be tax-exempt.

2.MUVs and XUVs may become expensive: The fitment committee, comprising Centre and state tax officers, has recommended that all utility vehicles ( Multi Utility Vehicles or Crossover Utility Vehicles (XUVs)) would attract a 22% cess provided they meet three parameters -- length greater than 4-metre, engine capacity greater than 1,500 cc and ground clearance in 'un-laden condition' of more than 170 mm.

3.The GST Council is likely to decide on the TCS liability of suppliers engaged in e-commerce trading through the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce.

On the 49th meeting, the Council approved the creation of the National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in principle. The National Bench of the Appellate Tribunal shall be situated in New Delhi. GSTAT shall be presided over by its President and shall consist of one Technical Member (Centre) and one Technical Member (State).