50th GST Council meeting today: Here's what is expected to become cheaper and dearer2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
The 50th GST Council meeting: Items that may become cheaper include F&B inside cinema halls and medicines, while online gaming, casinos, and horse racing may become dearer. MUVs and XUVs may also become more expensive.
The 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is scheduled for today and will discuss on a range of topics such as online gaming, and the GST Appellate Tribunal among others.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×