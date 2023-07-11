On the 50th GST meeting here is the list of items that may become cheaper:

1. F&B inside cinema halls: The food and beverages, sold inside cinema halls, might become cheaper. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), an industry lobby group representing cinema hall owners has proposed to reduce the taxes on certain categories of food and beverages (F&B) sold inside cinema halls from the existing 18% to 5%. Notably, popcorn, cold drinks, and other related food items are significant sources of revenue for cinema owners as they contribute 30-32% of annual earnings. They are the only revenue source cinemas do not have to share with producers or distributors, unlike the earnings from say ticket sales. Currently, movie tickets below ₹100 are taxed at 12%, while those above the threshold attract an 18% GST.