GST Council meet: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman, to review after 6 months1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. "Delhi, Goa, Sikkim seek review of 28% online gaming tax, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. The GST Council will review the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, casino after 6 months
