comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Economy / GST Council meet: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman, to review after 6 months
Back

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. "Delhi, Goa, Sikkim seek review of 28% online gaming tax, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. The GST Council will review the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, casino after 6 months

After the 51st GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman says, "...The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by/or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games and not on the total value of each bet placed..."

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout