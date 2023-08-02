28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. "Delhi, Goa, Sikkim seek review of 28% online gaming tax, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. The GST Council will review the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, casino after 6 months
After the 51st GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman says, "...The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by/or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games and not on the total value of each bet placed..."
