Home/ Economy / GST Council meet: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman, to review after 6 months

GST Council meet: 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman, to review after 6 months

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST Livemint

  • 28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. "Delhi, Goa, Sikkim seek review of 28% online gaming tax, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. The GST Council will review the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, casino after 6 months

28% tax on online gaming to become effective from Oct 1, says FM Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. "Delhi, Goa, Sikkim seek review of 28% online gaming tax, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting. The GST Council will review the implementation of 28% GST on online gaming, casino after 6 months

After the 51st GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman says, "...The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by/or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games and not on the total value of each bet placed..."

After the 51st GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman says, "...The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by/or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games and not on the total value of each bet placed..."

