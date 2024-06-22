53rd GST Council Meet Today: What are the key expectations?

53rd GST Council Meet Today: The GST Council meeting on June 22 will address critical issues to streamline the GST framework, enhance compliance, and resolve industry concerns.

Ankur Gupta, Practice Leader - Indirect Tax at SW India, highlighted key areas of focus for this significant deliberation.

One of the primary topics expected to be discussed is rate rationalization, potentially involving reductions in GST rates for specific goods and services. This move is anticipated to boost consumption and provide relief to businesses. Additionally, correcting the inverted duty structure, which currently causes input tax credit accumulation issues in certain sectors, will likely be on the agenda, as per Gupta.

Mahesh Jaising, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, Deloitte India, shares insights from recent surveys reflecting positive sentiments towards GST implementation. "78 percent of MSMEs have shared a positive sentiment towards GST implementation this year versus 66 percent in 2023. Nearly 70 percent of respondents continue to believe that the quarterly filing of returns for MSMEs is beneficial and improves compliance. Specifically, the key positive area for 70 percent of MSMEs has been called out to be supply chain efficiencies," he said.

Deloitte India's third edition of the GST@7 survey underscores the strong support for the GST regime, with 84 percent of India Inc. expressing confidence in its implementation. Key areas for further reform include rationalizing tax rates, improving dispute resolution processes, removing credit restrictions, adopting faceless assessments, liberalizing export rules, and implementing a compliance rating system.

Echoing these sentiments, Jaising commented, "India Inc. has enhanced confidence in the workings and efficiency of the GST regime. Such positive sentiment is reflective of supply chain efficiencies, the benefits of tax, technology, and continued stakeholder engagement on GST policy matters."

In support of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector, the Deloitte survey suggested easing GST registration processes through virtual verification and standardized documentation across the country. These measures are expected to help MSMEs navigate compliance challenges more effectively, contributing to India's economic growth.

