GST Council meeting: Opposition-ruled states to demand compensation for revenue loss from tax slab rationalization

Opposition-ruled states will demand firm assurances from the Centre on compensation for revenue losses arising from the rationalization of goods and services tax slabs at the 56th GST Council meeting, before backing the proposed indirect tax reforms.

Advertisement

“It is the responsibility of the central government to cover for the losses of the state government on account of GST slab rationalization,” said Jharkhand’s finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore, warning that the state would face an estimated revenue loss of nearly ₹2,000 crore because of the proposed reforms.

“We will approve their agenda if they compensate for the loss; otherwise, we will not. The state will suffer if compensation is not given,” he added while speaking to the media after a meeting of opposition state ministers on Wednesday morning.

He said while he did not anticipate a vote on the matter, the Centre must recognize that “in a federal country and a parliamentary democracy, compensating states for calculated losses is a matter of duty”.

Advertisement

The finance ministers of opposition-ruled states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand—met in New Delhi to devise a strategy ahead of the meeting, as the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is preparing to push another set of changes in the indirect tax structure.

The meeting was organized by Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu.

The Centre is expected to present its strategy, but with states signalling tough bargaining positions, negotiations are likely to test the balance of fiscal federalism that underpins India’s GST framework.

Several of these states have previously voiced concerns that GST restructuring could undermine their fiscal autonomy.

Wait and watch Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s technical education and industrial training minister Rajesh Dharmani, who represented the state in the meeting, struck a more cautious tone, saying deliberations on the next course of action were yet to take place.

Advertisement

“It is a wait-and-watch situation,” he said.

Another senior minister of an opposition-ruled state, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his state will not object to the Centre’s proposals but will highlight the need for compensation.

“The rate changes are being thrust on us, and are not aligned to the federal structure of the country. The rates are being imposed by the Centre rather than being discussed,” another opposition-ruled state finance minister, who attended the meeting, said on the condition of anonymity.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting, during which the council is expected to deliberate on India's next-generation GST reforms, including rationalizing tax rates and simplifying compliance.

Advertisement