600 bps drop in margin for base metal players likely in FY23: ICRA

“While demand slowdown eases the metal balance to an extent, the deficit situation is likely to persist for aluminium and zinc in CY2022. The global copper market is expected to remain in surplus in CY2022. The global aluminium supply is expected to remain tight owing to production cuts in China and Europe and lower production in Russia, amid geopolitical tensions. Similarly, for zinc, the supply cuts have already been announced by major producers in Europe owing to high energy prices in the region. While the likely deficit situation for aluminium and zinc would support base metal prices in the medium term, heightened fears of weakening global demand would keep prices of major base metals under pressure in the near term," Roy reiterated.