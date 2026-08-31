$74.6 billion investment in 6 years: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel makes fresh pitch to global players

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 31 August invited entrepreneurs, business leaders, domestic and global investors to invest in Gujarat as it holds huge opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, new technologies and green energy.

Addressing the curtain-raiser for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat summit in the national capital on Monday, Patel said the state provides a stable policy environment, talented youth, effective governance, scale and transparency. The three-day summit will begin on January 10, 2027.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gujarat CM meets Canadian entrepreneurs, pitches partnerships ahead of Summit

"Today, I invite domestic and global investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders to come to Gujarat. Please come and participate in the development of the state and invest in new technologies. Set up new manufacturing capacities, and explore opportunities in green growth," Patel said.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 with Narendra Modi as chief minister, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, according tii its website.

$74.6 billion during January 2000 and March 2026. The state, Patel said, has emerged as a global investment destination. Gujarat has attracted $74.6 billion worth investment during January 2000 and March 2026, he said..

Patel also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-point reform framework, 'Sapta Dhara', and said Gujarat is ready to contribute to all these frameworks to make the country a developed nation by 2047.

Advertisement

The 'Sapta Dhara' reform framework aims at accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with a focus on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.

The chief minister also said that Vibrant Gujarat is not just a summit but reflects the trust of global investors in the state and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing.

It has demonstrated that in a state where there is policy stability, transparency in decision-making and speed of execution, investments follow automatically, he said, adding, "Gujarat has become a role model for development and development with delivery is our core principle".

The chief minister also said that Vibrant Gujarat is not just a summit but reflects the trust of global investors in the state and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing.

Advertisement

Wooing investors, he said the state has developed an ecosystem where investors not only get land and infrastructure but also benefit from policy stability, speed, transparency and a skilled workforce.

"When investors make an investment, they do not look only at the market. They also assess the leadership, policy environment, governance, infrastructure and the vision for the next 10-20 years," Patel said, adding Gujarat has lived up to all of these expectations.

'Viksit Gujarat - Shaping Global Future The state has proven its prowess in the traditional sector, but now the focus is also on future industries, he said.

"Today we are not only asking which different industries will emerge, we are asking which sectors will form the economy of the next 20 years and with that vision we are organising this summit," he added.

Advertisement

The theme for this year's summit is 'Viksit Gujarat - Shaping Global Future'.

Patel added that the state is working to make Gujarat the soft power of the country. The state government is also promoting green hydrogen and green energy, he said.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that the state has emerged as the country's leading investment destination for investors.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi said the state will work as a partner with the investors. He said that out of 12 approved semiconductor plants in the country, six are coming up in the state and three have already started production.

When investors make an investment, they do not look only at the market. They also assess the leadership, policy environment, governance, infrastructure, and the vision for the next 10-20 years.

“Vision without execution is just a speech, and execution without vision is just a rush of activity. Gujarat has set an example for the nation by combining a clear vision with swift and effective execution,” Sanghavi said.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.