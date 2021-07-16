NEW DELHI: With the covid-19 outbreak already having caused grave financial distress to India’s economy, consumers are feeling the pinch with sky-rocketing prices of household essentials and fuel.

According to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles, 79% consumers believe their household earnings for FY21-22 will decline while 49% expect a drop in savings.

The survey received 70,500 responses from citizens across 382 districts of India. 63% respondents were men while 37% were women. 43% respondents were from tier-1, 29% from tier-2 and 28% respondents were from tier-3, -4 and rural districts.

Fast-moving consumer goods companies have already taken price hikes as global oil prices spiked, leading to price increase of household items such as edible oil, soap, shampoo having increased by 4-20%. The prices of vegetables have also soared due to insufficient supply coupled with high demand and rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The survey asked consumer if they were paying higher prices after the second covid wave for vegetables compared to what they paid between December 2020 and February 2021. In many vegetable mandis across states hit by the lockdown and restrictions till the end of May, the prices of vegetables saw a rise in prices followed by the impact of the price of petrol and diesel.

Not surprisingly, 65% of households said they have paid 25-100% higher prices this year for vegetables in comparison to the period before the second wave of covid.

While a smaller 5% of households said they have paid “higher by 100%," 27% said “higher than 50-100%" while 33% said “higher by 25-50%." Only 9% of households said they paid same prices as last year.

Asked about the change in their monthly household grocery and essentials bills in the last three months, 79% households said on monthly essentials/grocery costs they are getting less value for the same money or more money spent in comparison to December2020-February 2021.

Of the total respondents, 46% said they are spending more but getting less value, and 23% said they are spending more and getting the same value.

While 10% said they are spending the same and getting less, 16% said they are getting the same value on the same amount.

Further, the findings of the poll indicate that 47% of consumers now expect covid-19 uncertainty to last 6-12 months in their household budget planning. This question in the survey received 9,084 responses. When asked how long they expect their household finances to last from April 2021 to March 2022, 3% said “up to 1 month", 11% said “1 to 3 months", 30% said “3–6 months", and 47% said “6–12 months".

To assess the effect on household savings, LocalCircle survey asked consumers to estimate the covid impact on their household savings in the period from April 2021 to March 2022. The findings of the survey indicate that 49% of consumers believe their average household savings will reduce in 2021-22 in comparison to 2019-20.

About 19% of consumers said their savings will likely decrease by 0-25%, while 17% said it is likely to decrease by over 25%, and 13% said it is likely to drop but they can’t say how much.

However, 19% of consumers said their household savings will “likely stay the same".

With 2 months of lockdown and restrictions in April and May across several states due to the outbreak of the second wave of covid 19, consumers were asked how will their household incomes be impacted in the next 12 months – that is, April 2021 to March 2022 compared to April 2019 to March 2020.

79% of consumers believe their household earnings or income will reduce in 2021-22 in comparison to 2019-20. There were 32% of consumers who said their income will reduce by 25% or more, 12% said it will reduce by 10-25%, 10% said will reduce by 0-10%, while 25% said will reduce but can’t say by how much right now. Only 17% of consumers said the pandemic won’t have any impact on their household income or earnings in the next 12 months. Only 3% of consumers believe their income will increase by 0-25%, and just 1% said it will increase but can’t say by how much.

When asked what the government should do to provide immediate relief to consumers on petrol and diesel prices, 46% said it should cut excise duty by 20% on petrol and diesel. 18% want excise duty cut by flat ₹10 on both, and 12% want it cut by ₹15 on these fuels.

