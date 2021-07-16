79% consumers believe household earnings will decline in FY21-22: LocalCircles

79% of consumers believe their household earnings or income will reduce in 2021-22 in comparison to 2019-20. There were 32% of consumers who said their income will reduce by 25% or more, 12% said it will reduce by 10-25%, 10% said will reduce by 0-10%, while 25% said will reduce but can’t say by how much right now. Only 17% of consumers said the pandemic won’t have any impact on their household income or earnings in the next 12 months. Only 3% of consumers believe their income will increase by 0-25%, and just 1% said it will increase but can’t say by how much.

