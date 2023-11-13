In line with the Centre's decision last month to raise dearness allowance (DA) by 4 percent for central government employees – who are paid as per the 7th Pay Commission – a number of state governments also decided to raise the DA for their employees in the festive season. Here's a look at the states that raised the key allowance, and the quantum by which they have increased it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam raised DA by 4% The Himanta Biswas Sarma-led Assam government, earlier this month, announced an increment in the DA paid to employees by 4 percent. This increases the total DA for the state government employees to 46 percent, from existing 42 percent. The hiked DA would come into effect from December 1.

Uttar Pradesh increases DA by 4% The UP government on November 7 announced Diwali bonanza for its employees, as it hiked the DA by 4 percent. This takes the total quantum of DA to 46 percent from 42 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hiked DA will be provided to “all state government employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on his official X account.

Arunachal Pradesh hikes DA by 4% On November 10, the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal Pradesh government announced a 4 percent jump in DA for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners. This takes the overall DA and DR to 46 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hike would come into effect from July 1, the state government had noted, which meant that the employees would be paid arrears of four months in addition to the increased salary from November onwards. The revised rates of DA shall be applicable to regular government employees only, while DR will be paid to state government pensioners and family pensioners," an official order said.

Also Read: The Old Pension Scheme is fiscally risky but there's a case for it too Chandigarh raises DA by 4% The Chandigarh administration on November 7 announced a hike in DA for employees of the Union Territory (UT). The hike would come into effect from July 1, thereby making employees eligible for arrears payment.

In addition to the DA, the UT administration also cleared the rollout of non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus), which is equivalent to 30 days of emoluments, for non-gazetted employees in Group B category and eligible employees in Group C, reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka increases DA by 3.75% The Congress-ruled Karnataka government, in an order issued on October 21, increased the DA for state government employees by 3.75 percent. The announcement, which came ahead of Dussehra, took the overall DA component from 35 percent to 38.75 percent.

The Karnataka government had also noted that judicial officers, as well as lecturers on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale, will get a 4 percent DA hike.

Tamil Nadu hikes DA by 4% The Tamil Nadu government on November 8 announced a Diwali gift for its employees, as it decided to raise the DA from 42 percent to 46 percent. The 4 percent hike would come into effect from July 1, thereby making the employees eligible to receive the arrears for the period stretching from July 1 to October 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

