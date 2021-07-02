8 mn people regained jobs in June as states relaxed curbs

“The average LPR in 2019-20 was 42.7%. It fell to 35.6% in April 2020 and recovered to touch 41% in August 2020. However, it never crossed 41% after the first covid-19 wave. So, the LPR has lost and never recovered about 1.7 percentage points from its pre-covid 19 levels. In April-May 2021 it averaged at 40%... with this India has not recovered its pre-covid LPR levels," the CMIE said on its website.