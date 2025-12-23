Every 10 years, the Centre reviews pay scales, retirement benefits and other service conditions for its employees, a process with significant implications for the government’s personnel costs.
As the 8th Pay Commission looms, a look at what really drives the govt’s wage bill
SummaryThe 8th Pay Commission arrives amid a paradox: the central workforce has shrunk, but vacancies have surged. This has led to employee costs making up a smaller share of the national budget
Every 10 years, the Centre reviews pay scales, retirement benefits and other service conditions for its employees, a process with significant implications for the government’s personnel costs.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More