As the 8th Pay Commission looms, a look at what really drives the govt’s wage bill

In FY23 the average remuneration of a central government employee stood at around ₹9 lakh, while per capita GNI was around ₹194,000. The ratio has remained broadly stable, at five times, over the last two decades, barring a brief dip below 4 times during FY06-07. While the pay commission recommendations are eagerly awaited, the trend shows the salaries of government employees have risen largely in proportion with the growth in an average citizens’ income. Between FY2000 and FY2023, the average pay grew at 10.6% CAGR, broadly in line with the 10.4% CAGR in per capita GNI.