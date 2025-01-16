The Central government announced plans to set up the 8th pay commission on Thursday — with the salary and pension of more than a 100 lakh people set to change. Experts indicate that senior level employees can expect their basic pay to rise by approximately 20% while workers up to level five see a 25% increase.

“Employees belonging to levels 6 to 12 can expect around 20% basic pay hike. And according to that, the can expect an increase in HRA and transport,” said Hari Shankar Tiwari — the former president AG office, Brotherhood.

He also explained that employees between level 1 and level 5 can expect a basic pay hike of approximately 25% alongside an increase in HRA and transportation allowance.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Central government employees approved ahead of Budget

According to PTI report quoting sources, around 50 lakh central government employees — including defence personnel — will benefit from the decision. Another 65 lakh pensioners are also slated to see an uptick in their benefits. The pay commission also typically recommends the formula for the revision of dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners with a view to compensating them for inflation.

“The last pay commission took effect in January 2016 and gave a raise on the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 using the fitment factor 2.57. In the 8th Pay Commission, it is believed that the increase the minimum basic pay will be an astonishing 186%. This may make the minimum basic pay to ₹51,480 per month,” Rohitaashv Sinha — a partner at King Stubb & Kasiva law firm told Economic Times.

Also Read | PM Modi says Cabinet nod to 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life

Experts suggest that pension and other retirement benefits such as EPF and gratuity may also see some changes in the coming weeks. The 8th pay commission may also prompt some changes in salary structure for government employees. Meanwhile performance based pay hikes reportedly remain under deliberation and may also be introduced.