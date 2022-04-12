9 out of 10 Indian households feel the pinch as veggie prices rise: Survey

9 out of 10 Indian households feel the pinch as veggie prices rise: Survey1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
- About 36% said they were paying 10-25% more and 14% said they were paying “0-10% more” for the same quantity of vegetables as compared to March.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rising prices of vegetables has now started hampering the lifestyle of the middle classes as a recent survey pointed out that nine out of every 10 Indian households are now “feeling the pinch".
Rising prices of vegetables has now started hampering the lifestyle of the middle classes as a recent survey pointed out that nine out of every 10 Indian households are now “feeling the pinch".
The survey conducted by the LocalCircles received 11,800 responses from 311 districts across India. It claimed that around 87% of Indian households feel that they have been affected by the rising prices since March. Among them, 37% said they were experiencing increased spending of over 25% only for vegetables.
The survey conducted by the LocalCircles received 11,800 responses from 311 districts across India. It claimed that around 87% of Indian households feel that they have been affected by the rising prices since March. Among them, 37% said they were experiencing increased spending of over 25% only for vegetables.
The survey also pointed out that prices of some vegetables skyrocketed last month. 36% said they were paying 10-25% more and 14% said they were paying “0-10% more" for the same quantity of vegetables as compared to March.
7% of those surveyed claimed they were paying more than double the amount for the same quantity. Only 2% of the repondents said they were “actually paying less overall" and 4% were of the opinion that the prices remained unchanged. Also, 7% of the people said they were unable to differentiate between the prices then and now.
The survey was conducted via the LocalCircles platform and only Indian citizens were registered after validating their documents, the surveyor said.
Around 64% respondents were men while 36% respondents were women. 48% of them were from tier 1 cities and 29% from tier 2 cities. The remaining 23% respondents belonged to tier 3 and tier 4 cities, and rural districts.