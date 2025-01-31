90-hour work week debate: Here’s how India compares with US, UK, Germany and other countries on average working hours

90-hour work week debate: According to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, January 31 ahead of the Union Budget 2025, India has tied with Germany, Vietnam, and UK in terms of the average weekly working hours at the highest level of 48 hours.

Malaysia is at the second spot with an average weekly working hours of 45 hours and Singapore at the third position at 44 hours per week on average. Further, USA, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia tied at 40 hours per week.

Earlier this month, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked an online debate by advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting employees should even give up Sundays.

A video of Subrahmanyan calling for staffers to work 90 hours a week if they have “to be on top of the world” has sparked heated debate on social media platforms. The clip re-ignited the work-life balance debate that enveloped Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's calls for a 70-hour work week last year.

