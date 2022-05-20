92% Indian households report jump in monthly expenses: Survey

Households are feeling the pinch of inflation that is at a multi-year high. According to government data, released earlier this week, wholesale price-based inflation surged to the highest level in at least nine years to 15.08% in April from 14.5% in March, driven by rising prices of food and commodities. Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has now stayed in double digits for over a year, and the April figure is the highest in the current data series with the base year of 2011-12.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}