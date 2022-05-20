92% Indian households report jump in monthly expenses: Survey

92% Indian households report jump in monthly expenses: Survey3 min read . 04:58 PM IST
- Nearly 70% of Indian households reported a 10% jump in the monthly expenses over the last three months caused by price hikes that has been pinching their budgets
NEW DELHI: Following a surge in prices of fuel and daily essentials, 92% of Indian households said their average monthly expenses have shot up in the last three months. For most, household expenses have risen by up to 10%. These are the findings of a survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles.
In the survey, 55% of respondents said they expect monthly expenses to rise more than 10% in the next three months, while 26% expect a 10% increase.
LocalCircles received over 23,500 responses from more than 12,000 households. 42% respondents were from tier 1 cities while 31% from tier 2 cities and another 27% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.
“The rise in prices of petrol, diesel, edible oil, household essentials and other related products and services in the last 3 months, due to the ongoing geopolitical tension fuelled by Russian invasion on Ukraine, has had an adverse impact on household finances," the survey findings revealed.
Households are feeling the pinch of inflation that is at a multi-year high. According to government data, released earlier this week, wholesale price-based inflation surged to the highest level in at least nine years to 15.08% in April from 14.5% in March, driven by rising prices of food and commodities. Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has now stayed in double digits for over a year, and the April figure is the highest in the current data series with the base year of 2011-12.
“The reduction in prices of petrol and diesel will likely have a major impact on household spending. The central and state governments must evaluate how relief equivalent to at least ₹10 per litre can be given with a combination of central excise and state VAT such that the negative impact of rising fuel prices on household budgets can be reduced to a certain extent," the survey said.
LocalCircles also surveyed consumers on average monthly household expenses in the coming three months. Only 5% expect monthly household expenses to remain the same, while 26% said they expect expenses to be up by 10%. Over 30% are expecting a 10-20% rise, while 19% expect a 20-30% jump.
High inflation has become a pain point for everyone, from companies to households. The increase in prices of daily essentials such as edible oil, soaps, toothpaste to fuel has prompted households to cut back on other expenses or switch to smaller packs and cheaper brands.
Not surprisingly, consumer sentiment is bleak.
On Thursday, in another survey, Ipsos said consumer sentiment for May fell 0.6 percentage points
In May, the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI, reported a decline in 3 of the 4 sub-indices that it captures. Consumers reported a dip in their personal financial condition while employment confidence sub-index was down 0.2 percentage points compared to April.
“Rising fuel prices and inflation have impacted personal finances for day to day running of households the most. Cost of living is steadily increasing due to the ongoing Ukraine war, as the cost of crude oil price per barrel is steadily increasing on a daily basis. The war needs to end soon, else it will negatively impact most global economies of the world, including that of India in the long term," said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India, CEO.