A 20-year first: Why currency circulation in India dipped in Diwali week

'If we look at the latest retail digital transactions data, NEFT holds a share of 55% in value terms and most of the transactions are done through either at branch or through internet banking. However, if we look only transactions done through smart phones like UPI, IMPS & e-wallet, they have share of around 16%, 12% and 1% respectively. So, the small retail payments done through UPI/e-wallets holds around 11-12% in the payment industry, the report said.