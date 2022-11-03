A 20-year first: Why currency circulation in India dipped in Diwali week

SBI in a report stated that the currency in circulation declined by ₹7,600 crore during Diwali week for the first time in 20 years. The SBI's Ecowrap said that this was due to the growth in digital transactions in the country.
State Bank of India in a report stated that the currency in circulation (CIC) declined by ₹7,600 crore during Diwali week for the first time in 20 years. The SBI's Ecowrap said that this was due to the growth in digital transactions in the country. The report further stated that the Indian economy is undergoing a structural transformation.
“In a remarkable development, for the first time in 20 years, currency in circulation declined during the Diwali week. The innovations in technology have changed the Indian payment system. Over the years, the Indian cash lead economy now has changed to smart-phone lead payment economy. A lower currency in circulation also is akin to a CRR cut for the banking system, as it results in less leakage of deposits and it will impact monetary transmission positively," the report said.
The report credited the government for the success of the digital journey due to the relentless push by the Government to formalize and digitalize the economy. The interoperable payments systems like UPI, Wallets & PPIs have made it simple and cheaper to transfer money digitally, even for those who don’t have bank accounts, the report added.
Over the years, the system has expanded rapidly with new innovations like QR code, NFC etc. and has also seen the swift entry of big tech firms in this industry, it said.
'If we look at the latest retail digital transactions data, NEFT holds a share of 55% in value terms and most of the transactions are done through either at branch or through internet banking. However, if we look only transactions done through smart phones like UPI, IMPS & e-wallet, they have share of around 16%, 12% and 1% respectively. So, the small retail payments done through UPI/e-wallets holds around 11-12% in the payment industry, the report said.
The report further said, "In total payment system, we have defined digital transactions as the transactions in IMPS, UPI, and PPI; cash transactions as CIC. The trends are revealing, as the share of CIC in payment systems has been declining from 88% in FY16 to 20% in FY22 and is estimated to go down further to 11.15% in FY27.
Consequently, the digital transactions share is continuously increasing from 11.26% in FY16 to 80.4% in FY22 and is expected to touch 88% in FY27, it added.
The report further said this is a win-win for both RBI and government, as it results in saving of seignorage costs and also a less cash economy. This will also mean all the analysis of currency leak-age impacting bank deposits, liquidity estimation now could see a fundamental reorientation in the future.