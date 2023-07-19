A $500 billion corporate-debt wave likely to hit the global economy soon

In the US, the amount of high-yield bonds and leveraged loans — which are owed by riskier, less creditworthy businesses — more than doubled from 2008 to $3 trillion in 2021, before the Federal Reserve started its steepest rate hikes in a generation, according to S&P Global data. Over the same period, the debts of non-financial Chinese companies surged relative to the size of that nation’s economy. And in Europe, junk-bond sales jumped over 40% in 2021 alone. A lot of those securities will need to be repaid in the next few years, contributing to a $785 billion wall of debt that’s coming due.

