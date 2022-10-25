A better quarter for GDP, a worse quarter for the economy

The 1.6% annualized contraction in GDP in the first quarter was driven by a rising trade deficit and reduced government spending. The second quarter’s 0.6% decline came about largely because of a swing in inventories and, again, lower government spending. Meanwhile, final sales to private domestic purchasers, which better reflects underlying demand in the economy, rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the first quarter, and a 0.5% rate in the second. It is this dynamic that helps underscore why, despite many people’s belief that two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction represent a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research, which has been calling U.S. recessions since before GDP was a thing, wasn’t about to pronounce a downturn.

