A better quarter for GDP, a worse quarter for the economy
In the first half of the year, a contraction in gross domestic product belied rising demand. But the third-quarter GDP report will probably paint too rosy a picture
The read on the economy that gross domestic product provided for the first half of the year was worse than reality. For the third-quarter GDP report, the opposite will probably be true.
Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal estimate that the Commerce Department’s GDP report on Thursday will show the economy grew at an inflation-adjusted 2.3% annual rate in the third quarter from the prior quarter, after contracting in both the first and second quarters. That would count as quite a bounce back during a quarter when the Federal Reserve kept pushing rates higher, inflation kept running hot, stocks fell sharply and the housing market got hammered.
But a look under the hood of the GDP figures will probably tell a different story.
The 1.6% annualized contraction in GDP in the first quarter was driven by a rising trade deficit and reduced government spending. The second quarter’s 0.6% decline came about largely because of a swing in inventories and, again, lower government spending. Meanwhile, final sales to private domestic purchasers, which better reflects underlying demand in the economy, rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the first quarter, and a 0.5% rate in the second. It is this dynamic that helps underscore why, despite many people’s belief that two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction represent a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research, which has been calling U.S. recessions since before GDP was a thing, wasn’t about to pronounce a downturn.
Conversely, in the third quarter it looks as if GDP has received a massive boost from trade—data for July and August show the trade deficit narrowed, which effectively means that more demand was met by domestic production. A widely followed tracking estimate from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta puts third-quarter GDP growth at 2.9%, with a 2.2 percentage-point contribution coming from trade. But it shows the growth rate for final sales to private domestic purchasers slowing to just 0.2%. And another widely followed tracking estimate, from S&P Global, forecasts the underlying demand measure contracting at a 0.4% rate.
So might the recession that didn’t start in the first half of the year have started in the third quarter? Probably not. The array of indicators the NBER’s business-cycle dating committee follows suggests, on balance, that the U.S. economy is still expanding. Consumer spending has continued to grow, for example, albeit at a slower pace. Plus the U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 1.1 million jobs over the course of the third quarter.
Which isn’t to say a recession can’t be on its way. The Federal Reserve is on course to keep raising rates, and the higher it takes them, the more likely the economy will keep weakening. The GDP report shouldn’t be taken as an all-clear signal, but as a warning.