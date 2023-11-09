A corner of Bharat craves a Diwali shimmer

Churu, Rajasthan: It’s forenoon Saturday in Rajgarh, a rural town in Churu district of Rajasthan. With a week to go before Diwali, the festival of lights that marks the peak of the festive season in India, one would expect a rush of shoppers. But the local market, which caters to more than 150 villages in its vicinity, wears a deserted look.

Pawan Bindal, who has been running a cosmetics and undergarments store for 27 years, complained that his business has been severely impacted as customers switched to e-commerce platforms. Another reason why sales are tepid this year is a poor Kharif harvest. Crops of pulses and cereals—pearl millet, green gram and cluster beans—were hit due to below normal rains and a prolonged dry spell in August.

Post pandemic, the growth in sales was led by prices and not higher volumes, Bindal said, while attending to a middle-aged customer who had walked in to exchange a vest. Before leaving, the customer asked for a perfume. He inspected the bottle closely and felt it wasn’t full to the brim. It looked a few millilitres short. An exasperated Bindal handed him another bottle.

In recent years, an aspirational and wealthier set of customers have taken to premium brands, Bindal continued. For instance, his sales of premium undergarments are brisk—around ₹5,000 daily. But cheaper variants are seeing a slower uptake. The reason? A likely K-shaped recovery in consumption after the pandemic.

Those with stable and growing income—such as government employees or people working in the armed forces—can afford to spend on non-essentials. The rest, dependent on farm and wage earnings, are more cautious. This new reality has played out across commodities, including high-ticket purchases like cars and bikes.

The downturn is most evident in an utensils store, owned by 67-year-old Banwarilal Poddar. “The market is down 50%. The Kharif season was bad, and Rabi (winter crop) planting is struggling due to lack of water (soil moisture)," Poddar said.

The abundance of steel, shimmering in the afternoon sunlight, created a halo around Poddar. But that was about it. It’s past noon and not a single buyer had set foot in the shop. Poddar said that his festive season sales are usually close to ₹6 lakh, but this year has been particularly dull. He had stocked up expecting brisk sales but instead ₹50 lakh worth of utensils is locked up inside a warehouse. He is now banking on the onset of the marriage season later in November.

But one must not lose hope, Poddar said. Kyun ki, grahak aur maut kabhi bhi aa sakta hai (because, a customer and death can arrive any time, unannounced).

The downswing in consumer sentiment, or manda as shopkeepers of Rajgarh termed it, manifested itself in the unhurried mood around. That tranquil spell was interrupted when a political rally passed by. Enthusiastic party supporters burst crackers, raised slogans, and danced to peppy music. The state of Rajasthan goes to polls on 25 November. A pitched battle is on between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which rules in the Centre.

With the masses battling high food prices, the ruling party has promised to provide an annual financial assistance of ₹10,000 to every household if it is voted back to power. A similar policy of welfare and doles is in play in other poll bound states. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the incumbent BJP government announced a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,250 to every family and promised to gradually raise it to ₹3,000 if voted back to power.

For Chetan Agarwal, who runs a garment store for children in Rajgarh, such financial assistance does not mean brighter prospects. For him, the business has been on a steady slide. In 2016, annual sales totalled ₹42 lakh, which fell to a mere ₹7.5 lakh in 2020 after the pandemic hit. Sales recovered to ₹18 lakh in 2022 and has clocked ₹16 lakh so far this year.

What explains this slide? A mix of tepid demand, more consumers opting for e-commerce platforms and a proliferation of small retail outlets. In and around, 19 shops sell clothes for children compared to six when Agarwal opened his store in end-2015. With jobs in short supply, opening a retail store, be it selling shoes or clothes, is the fallback option. Agarwal feels his venture has no future. So, he is planning to invest in a detergent manufacturing facility, aiming to start afresh.

The K phenomenon

After the pandemic, rural incomes have slid, impacting demand for mass consumption items, be it shoes, utensils, or ready-made garments sold by small retailers like Poddar and Agarwal. Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey, released last month, showed that daily earnings of casual workers in rural areas fell from ₹408 (July-September 2022) to ₹388 (April to June 2023). During this period, monthly incomes of the self-employed— which include small retailers and farmers, among others—fell from ₹12,791 to ₹11,612. The only segment of rural workers to buck this trend were a small proportion of salaried employees whose incomes rose modestly, from ₹14,830 to ₹16,482 per month.

Recent commentary from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, a segment which includes products like biscuits, savouries, soaps and lotions, underlines the stress in rural demand.

Consumer sentiment was dampened by an uneven monsoon which led to a drought in some states and severe flooding in others, impacting the production of rice, pulses and oilseeds. The agriculture ministry has estimated a 5% dip in Kharif food grain production, compared to last year.

Rising food prices chipped away household earnings, leaving less funds for discretionary spending. Data from the consumer affairs department show that in early November, consumer prices of rice and certain varieties of pulses were 13% and 36% higher, respectively, compared to last year.

In a post-earnings call earlier this month, Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia Industries, spoke about a ‘splutter and a clear slowdown’ in rural areas. Marico, the makers of Parachute hair oil, reported weaker demand in rural areas compared to urban geographies. Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest packaged goods company, also spoke of a similar trend of subdued rural demand.

On the brighter side, a new report by market researcher NielsenIQ released on 7 November, observed a 6.4% growth in FMCG volumes in rural markets in the September quarter, compared to a 3.6% decline a year earlier. But volume growth in rural markets trailed urban sales, which grew at a faster clip of 10.2%.

What about big-ticket purchases? In the September quarter, smaller cars witnessed a record dip in its share of passenger vehicle sales. Mint had reported that small car sales declined 55% from the 77,000 units sold in the year-ago quarter. In comparison, sales of expensive utility vehicles surged, contributing to 60% of all passenger vehicle sale, indicating an uneven recovery in income and spending. Similarly, in the September quarter, sales of entry level motorcycles, which has a higher footprint in rural areas, were 39% lower compared to the second quarter of 2018-19.

Interestingly, passenger vehicle makers are now dealing with a unique challenge—unprecedented inventories with dealers.

Failed harvest

For families of marginal farmers who are also dependent on wage earnings, it will be a muted Diwali. Hawa Singh, who farms on five acres in Jaipuria Khalsa village in Churu, could not recover his costs due to a poor harvest following a drier than usual Kharif.

So, running a 12-member family, which includes Singh’s two married sons and their children, is a tall task. The daily expenses on food often exceeds ₹500, leaving little for anything else. The family is yet to buy any new clothes for the children. The peak of festive celebrations could be a box of sweets, a few candles and some home-made fritters. “I had to borrow money (informally, at 24% annual interest) to plant the winter crop of chana (chickpeas). But if it does not rain from now on, it will add to my existing debt," Singh said.

Farmers in these parts have little or no access to irrigation and often term their lands as virani—dry and desolate. The water underneath is salty, unfit for farming or drinking. The sparsely populated villages surrounded by vast undulating swathes of bone-dry and sandy soil evokes a sense of despair. “You are fortunate if you have a sarkari naukri (government job). Else, you can only dream of gur (jaggery), but never eat it," Singh said with a smile.

An hour away from Singh’s village, at the other end of Churu district, 35-year-old Deep Chand Saharan farms on a more fertile piece of land in Baniwala. His 20 acres have limited access to a nearby irrigation canal.

“Ye ghar mumfali se banaya tha (a bumper harvest of groundnut paid for this house)," Saharan said with pride, pointing to a house constructed some years back. Surrounded by farm lands, the house is yet to get a coat of paint.

“I am yet to calculate how much I lost this season," rued Saharan, when asked about the financial hit due to a lower harvest in 2023. “We had plans to buy a new fridge. The one we are using is 12-year-old. I also thought of getting a second hand car. But I cannot afford either now," Saharan said.

Road to 7Heven

Some distance away, at Taranagar, a sprawling rural market and a education hub, Ajay Mundwa was busy stocking a departmental store which had to open a few days before Diwali. Mundwa invested over ₹35 lakh in his new venture. He thinks a department store is less risky when compared to selling home appliances, his other business.

“E-commerce giants took away most of my sales of fridges, air-conditioners and mixer grinders. This season, due to early rains in summer, sales of air coolers plunged and I am sitting on an unsold stock worth ₹15 lakh. So, I thought groceries are a safer bet. Consumers do not chase discounts while buying flour or a pack of wafers," Mundwa said. He has named his store 7Heven.

67-year-old Niranjani Soni, who runs a family jewellery business in Taranagar, said that the number of small ticket sales— families of small farmers and wage earners purchasing 3-5 gm of gold ornaments—have declined sharply in recent years. But he has made up for the lost sales from wealthier customers who do not hesitate to spend between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh worth of gold during a marriage in the family. “A part of the volume growth has been fuelled by consumers purchasing gold on credit," Soni said.

In the neighbouring Hanumangarh district, Nikhil Chachan, a two-wheeler dealer in Bhadra town, shared that he is hoping to sell 300 bikes this year, more than the year before, but a long distance away from the annual average of 400 units sold between 2016 and 2019. He is still in the business because the family owns the shop floor and he does not have to pay rent. His family has a portfolio of businesses, including a transport business, which has shielded the two-wheeler dealership.

The largest seller of saris in Taranagar, Kailash Chachan, sounded upbeat. “Compared to last year, my sales are about 10% higher. But overall volumes are still 15% lower when compared to pre-covid years," Chachan said.

Also, customers are more mindful of splurging on expensive items, Chachan added. The dynamics on the shop floor have changed visibly. Earlier, young women and housewives would often come on their own and spend more than what they had in mind before stepping in. Now, families often visit with the family head or the main earning member. They keep a tab, both on the time spent and the total bill.