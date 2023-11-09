Economy
A corner of Bharat craves a Diwali shimmer
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 09 Nov 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Summary
- Uneven rain, a dip in income and high food prices have limited the spending ability of rural families
Churu, Rajasthan: It’s forenoon Saturday in Rajgarh, a rural town in Churu district of Rajasthan. With a week to go before Diwali, the festival of lights that marks the peak of the festive season in India, one would expect a rush of shoppers. But the local market, which caters to more than 150 villages in its vicinity, wears a deserted look.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less