A corner of Bharat craves a Diwali shimmer

So, running a 12-member family, which includes Singh’s two married sons and their children, is a tall task. The daily expenses on food often exceeds ₹500, leaving little for anything else. The family is yet to buy any new clothes for the children. The peak of festive celebrations could be a box of sweets, a few candles and some home-made fritters. “I had to borrow money (informally, at 24% annual interest) to plant the winter crop of chana (chickpeas). But if it does not rain from now on, it will add to my existing debt," Singh said.

