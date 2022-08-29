A different take on the U.S. economy: Maybe it isn’t really shrinking4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:46 PM IST
Gross domestic income, an alternative to gross domestic product as a measure of output, points to a stall instead of a recession
When the Commerce Department reported last month that U.S. economic output contracted for two consecutive quarters during the first half of the year, it raised fears the U.S. might be in recession, defined in a popular rule of thumb as two negative quarters of growth. New data sends a different message: rather than in recession, the economy might be in something closer to a stall.