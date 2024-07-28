A Fed rate cut is finally within view

Some officials have previewed arguments they will likely use to persuade their colleagues it is time to cut. “We set this rate when inflation was over 4%, and inflation is now, let’s call it, 2.5%. That implies we have tightened a lot since we’ve been holding at this rate," Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in an interview. “You only want to stay this restrictive for as long as you have to, and this doesn’t look like an overheating economy to me."