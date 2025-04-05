Economy
A fire, a mushroom, and Kashmir's vanishing spring
Irfan Amin Malik 6 min read 05 Apr 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Summary
- As wildfires scorch Kashmir’s forests, the prized Gucchi mushroom faces disappearance—along with a season, a livelihood, and an age-old tradition.
Srinagar: Spring in Kashmir once brought the scent of pine sap and damp earth, the hush of melting snow, and the quiet rustle of footsteps combing the forest floor for a delicacy that blooms like a secret.
