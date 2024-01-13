A guide to the Chinese Communist Party’s economic jargon
Summary
- It is incomprehensible, and increasingly important
A new Communist Party slogan was born on January 9th. The phrase, which appeared on the front page of the People’s Daily, a party mouthpiece, defies easy interpretation. A loose translation might read “nine issues that must be grasped". As is typical of party-speak, it has been abbreviated into a three-syllable catchphrase: jiu ge yi. The issues it refers to include other slogans, such as “breaking free from the historical cycle of rising and falling" and “taking the lead of the great social revolution as the fundamental purpose". Only by fathoming such principles can one engage in “self-revolution"—yet another slogan, focused on combating corruption.