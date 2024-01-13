A guide to the Chinese Communist Party’s economic jargon

Such confusion is not enough to stop party-speak spreading. Since Mr Xi first used the words “profound changes unseen in a century" during a policy address in 2018, they have become common in local policy documents. Officials in Hong Kong have started using them. Chinese brokers drop the phrase into notes for clients. Although the term is often thought of as a political buzzword, some experts are now trying to fit it into economic policy. Analysts at CICC, an investment bank, have offered up a succinct definition. According to them the “changes unseen" include “competition among major countries, the outbreak of a once-in-a-century pandemic, climate change and green transformation, the wealth gap and ageing population". Who knows whether they are right?