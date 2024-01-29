A Little Dual Easing Soon Could Help the Fed Avoid Major Easing Later

The Federal Reserve is thinking about cutting interest rates and about slowing the pace at which its balance sheet shrinks.

On face value, both seem like letting up on the brakes on the economy. The two are separate decisions though, and the fact that Fed policymakers are considering them at the same time is pretty much happenstance. That said, the principle guiding both might be the same: Making policy a little easier soon minimizes the risk of having to make policy a lot easier later.

When it meets this week, there is little chance that the Fed’s rate-setting committee will make any changes. It will likely leave its overnight interest-rate target at a range of 5.25% to 5.5% and continue to shrink its $7.7 trillion pool of Treasurys, mortgages and other assets by around $80 billion a month, continuing the “quantitative tightening" process it began in June 2022. But the Fed’s policy statement and Chair Jerome Powell’s postmeeting press conference on Wednesday will likely signal changes are afoot.

Investors’ primary focus will be on rates.

Inflation is cooling: On Friday, the Commerce Department reported that its measure of consumer prices, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, had risen 2% in the six months ended in December, on an annualized basis. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose at a 1.9% rate. With little indication that inflation is about to reaccelerate, it looks as if the Fed has achieved its 2% target.

The job market is still healthy, but policymakers view the current level of overnight rates as restrictive, and therefore likely to drag on the economy over time. Starting to lower rates by a bit some time in the next several months reduces the chances of the economy plunging into a recession, and then having to lower rates by a lot.

Interest-rate futures imply investors are putting roughly even chances on a quarter-percentage rate cut at the Fed’s policy meeting in March. Many economists reckon the first rate cut will come a bit later: Morgan Stanley’s forecast is for June, for example.

Investors will also be hoping to glean any hints Powell gives about the Fed’s balance sheet plans. Recent commentary from policymakers suggests the central bank is considering whether to reduce the amount of assets it allows to run off its balance sheet each month. Morgan Stanley chief global economist, and former Fed staffer, Seth Carpenter expects policymakers at their May meeting will announce plans to slow the runoff starting in June.

The two decisions—cutting rates and slowing down the runoff—are independent, says Carpenter. “The challenge will be that it looks like the timing could coincide," he says.

The market metrics that influence balance-sheet decisions are different from the economic data that drive interest-rate discussions. These include short-term lending rates such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, which measures the cost to borrow cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities.

That rate can spike when there are clogs in the financial plumbing—a signal that there isn’t quite enough money freely flowing through the system. This happened in late 2019, an episode that led the Fed to inject cash into money markets for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

So far, there hasn’t been a similar strain, but there were brief upticks in SOFR around year-end. Plus, the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility, which at one point was absorbing well over $2 trillion of cash, is now down to around $600 billion. This means there is less cash that can potentially flow back into the system.

Slowing the pace that the balance sheet is shrinking makes it less likely that the Fed has to suddenly stop quantitative tightening or, in the worst case, reverse course abruptly, as it did back in 2019.

The shrinking balance sheet has also been a source of pressure on the overall level of bank deposits. Some banks seem to prefer to have more cash reserves than in the past, partly a legacy of last spring’s banking crisis, in which deposit outflows tested banks’ liquidity.

Growing or shrinking the balance sheet for the Fed also means that the central bank is buying or selling more U.S. Treasury and mortgage bonds, which affects those markets. But merely slowing down the pace won’t affect prices much.

Analysts widely expect that the Fed would continue to allow mortgage bonds to run off at the same pace as part of a preference for a more Treasury-heavy portfolio. At the same time, the enormous funding needs of the federal government mean there will still be supply pressures in Treasurys. Strategists at Morgan Stanley described the impact of tapering the current quantitative tightening on longer-dated yields as “limited," and on mortgage bonds as “even more limited."

Ultimately, slowing the pace that the balance sheet is shrinking might make it easier for banks and market participants to adjust to continuing quantitative tightening. This lowers the risk of hiccups and could allow the Fed to eventually bring the balance sheet to a lower level.

Policymakers would like to see whether the economy can handle a higher level of rates than before the pandemic and how much their balance sheet can shrink without risking bank distress. Easing up a bit in the months ahead could be the way to get there.

Write to Justin Lahart at Justin.Lahart@wsj.com and Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com