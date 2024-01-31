A look back at India’s Union budgets, in charts
Summary
- Since independence, there have been 89 Union budgets, including 12 interim budgets. Nirmala Sitharaman’s 162-minute speech in 2020 was the longest of them all.
The Union budget has come a long way since independent India's inaugural budget in 1947, presented by then finance minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty. Be it Y.B. Chavan’s 'Black Budget' of 1973 or P. Chidambaram’s 'Dream Budget' of 1997, the annual exercise has paved the way for several pivotal moments in India's economic history.