A look back at India’s Union budgets, in charts

The Union budget has come a long way since independent India's inaugural budget in 1947, presented by then finance minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty. Be it Y.B. Chavan’s 'Black Budget' of 1973 or P. Chidambaram’s 'Dream Budget' of 1997, the annual exercise has paved the way for several pivotal moments in India's economic history.

Ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman’s last budget before the general elections, which she will present on Thursday, Mint looks back at key highlights of India’s budget-making through the years, in numbers and charts.

Epochal budget

On 24 July 1991, then finance minister Manmohan Singh tabled a Union budget that would set the tone for India's economic growth for years to come. A balance of payments crisis, the collapse of the Soviet bloc, double-digit inflation and an over-reliance on imports had left the country teetering on the brink of an economic collapse. India’s foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to a meagre $1.1 billion (or ₹2,500 crore at that time) at one point ahead of the budget, barely enough to support imports for two weeks. Three decades on, the iconic budget continues to find favour across the political spectrum.

India’s budgeteers

Since independence, there have been 89 Union budgets, including 12 interim budgets that are presented before elections. Nirmala Sitharaman will table her sixth and the country's 90th budget on Thursday. Morarji Desai, who later became the prime minister of India, has tabled the highest number of budgets—10 of them. Congress' P. Chidambaram is at the second spot with nine budgets. Congress-led governments have presented 75% of the Union budgets since independence, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has tabled 19% of them.

The long and short of it

18,650: Number of words in Manmohan Singh’s 1991 budget speech. This was the longest budget speech in terms of number of words. However, the record for the longest budget speech in terms of time is held by Nirmala Sitharaman. In 2020, she broke her own record of the previous year by delivering a speech that was 2 hours 42 minutes long. The shortest budget speech was by Hirubhai M. Patel, who served as finance minister under the Morarji Desai-led government. His 1977 interim budget speech was 800 words long.

The deficit story

India's fiscal deficit, a measure of the health of a government’s finances, has seen lots of ups and downs. Cautious spending in early years kept it below 5% of GDP. But in the 1980s, when focus shifted to subsidies and welfare, it shot up to 8.3%, right before the balance of payments crisis. However, after the 1991 reforms, efforts were made to keep it at a sustainable level, and a 2003 law gave guidelines to bring it down to 3% of GDP by 2007-08. The aim remains elusive, with the covid-19 pandemic and a clean-up of account books pushing it to 9.2% in 2020-21. Currently, the government is trying to bring it down to 4.5% by 2025-26, but the timeline for reaching the 3% target remains uncertain.

Interim formalities

Interim budgets, which aim to manage spending for a short duration until a new government is elected, are traditionally known to adopt a conservative approach. Since 2000, there have been four interim budgets: two by governments that returned to power, and two that were followed by a change in government. Negligible variation was observed in the headline figures on the two occasions when the government retained power. However, the targets of the main budget, presented after the elections, were slightly higher when power changed hands.

Stand-in FMs

3 times: That’s the number of times the Union budget was presented by a sitting prime minister. It was Jawaharlal Nehru in 1958, Indira Gandhi in 1970, and Rajiv Gandhi in 1987, in each case following the resignations of their respective finance ministers. Nehru also held the office for two other very brief periods in the absence of a regular finance minister—in 1948 for 36 days and in 1956 for 37 days—but those tenures did not include the budget exercise.

Then and now

The first budget of independent India aimed to earn more than 80% of the government’s income from taxes. In 1947, the Partition had left government finances struggling. The budget devoted nearly 70% of its expenditure towards defence, resettlement of refugees, and providing food to the displaced. The government spent 10% of the budget on repaying debt and another 10% on administration. Today, the expenditure on defence has come down to 8%, and borrowings and other liabilities form one-third of overall receipts.

Gender lens

India introduced gender budgeting in 2005-06 to present the government's policies from a gender lens. Ever since then, the budget has seen nominal growth and has hovered around the 5% of the total expenditure. It peaked at 5.8% in 2011-12. The gender budget has dedicated a quarter of the total to Part A (schemes and programmes that are 100% women-specific), and the rest to Part B (which includes schemes with at least 30% but not fully allocated for women).