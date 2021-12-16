A mixed economic outlook and macro policy challenges

On the external front, unemployment in the US is lower than expected, while inflation is exceptionally high at over 6%, a rate not seen for at least 40 years. In response, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it will accelerate the tapering of its quantitative easing programme in preparation for raising interest rates. This in turn will lead to an outflow of portfolio investments from emerging-market economies. We are already seeing this in India, and the consequent depreciation of the rupee. Hopefully, RBI intervention will be limited to containing excessive volatility as the rupee depreciates, and not arresting the depreciation. As past experience in India and elsewhere has shown, any attempt to hold exchange rates above their market clearing level would eventually fail, burning up a great deal of foreign exchange in the process. Besides, further depreciation of the rupee may help arrest India’s yawning trade deficit, which continues to expand.